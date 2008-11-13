Do You Know How Much Your House Is Worth?

With home values in a steep decline, many homeowners have been forced to sell their houses for less than they paid for them. Still, experts insist that owning a home in a failing economy can be a good thing. Dean Foust and Robert Shiller explain why.

Guests:

Dean Foust, Atlanta bureau chief for BusinessWeek magazine

Robert Shiller, professor of economics and finance at Yale University, author of The Subprime Solution: How Today's Global Financial Crisis Happened, and What to Do about It

