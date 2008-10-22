© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Steve Martin On Being 'Born Standing Up'

Fresh Air
Published October 22, 2008 at 8:08 AM MDT
A comic's life: Steve Martin's long list of credits includes the films <em>The Jerk</em>, <em>Father of the Bride</em> and <em>Planes, Trains and Automobiles</em> as well as the books <em>Shopgirl</em> and <em>Cruel Shoes</em>.
Frazer Harrison
/
Getty Images
A comic's life: Steve Martin's long list of credits includes the films The Jerk, Father of the Bride and Planes, Trains and Automobiles as well as the books Shopgirl and Cruel Shoes.

Steve Martin went from performing in an empty San Francisco coffee house to hosting the Oscars. In between, he spent 18 years as a stand-up comic — four of them, by his account, successful years.

In his memoir Born Standing Up, Martin chronicles those stand-up years, the childhood (including a brief career at Disneyland) that came before them, and the perils and pleasures of celebrity.

And he talks about why, at the height of his stand-up fame, he put that life behind him to take up acting and writing. He calls the book not an autobiography, but a biography of a guy he used to know.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR News