Bridging Gap Between Mental, Physical Health Care

Provisions slipped into the economic bailout bill mandate that employers and insurance companies give mental health issues parity with physical health issues. Among the changes? Companies will not be able to charge different rates for mental — versus physical — health services.

William C. Moyers is the vice president of external affairs at the Hazelden Foundation, and the author of Broken: My Story of Addiction and Redemption and A New Day, A New Life.

