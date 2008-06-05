The 'Chaos' of Failed Nation-Building

Journalist Ahmed Rashid's new book, Descent into Chaos, examines the Unites States' failed nation-building efforts in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia. Rashid argues that U.S. efforts have only served to destabilize the region further.

Called "Pakistan's best and bravest reporter," by Christopher Hitchens, Rashid is based in Lahore, Pakistan, and writes for The Daily Telegraph (London), The Washington Post, The International Herald Tribune and other publications. His previous books are Taliban and Jihad.

