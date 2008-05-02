Junot Diaz Discusses his 'Wondrous' Debut Novel

Author Junot Diaz won a Pulitzer Prize this year for his first novel, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. Set in both the United States and the Dominican Republic, the novel explores the complexities of living in two cultures at once, with prose that frequently mixes Spanish and English.

Diaz previously published Drown, a collection of short stories about a growing up in the Dominican Republic and New Jersey. He struggled with writer's block following that debut; writing and publishing Oscar Wao took 11 years. Diaz is a professor of creative writing at MIT.

This broadcast originally aired on October 18, 2007.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.