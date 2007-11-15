'Ricochet' Goes Behind Scenes of Gun Lobby

/ /

Former gun lobbyist and National Rifle Association (NRA) insider Richard Feldman explains how he came to believe that the NRA is — as he writes — a "cynical, mercenary political cult."

Feldman's new book, Ricochet: Confessions of a Gun Lobbyist, sheds light on the inside workings of America's powerful gun lobby.

Feldman writes that the NRA is "obsessed with wielding power while relentlessly squeezing contributions from its members, objectives that overshadow protecting Constitutional liberties."

Guests:

Richard Feldman, author of Ricochet: Confessions of a Gun Lobbyist; former regional political director for the National Rifle Association

John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence; co-founder of the American Hunters and Shooters Association

