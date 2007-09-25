Essayists Reflect on Studies of Language and Life
Tom Miller, editor of How I Learned English, discusses his collection of essays from prominent Latino Americans about how they mastered the quirks of the English language. Congressman Jose Serrano reveals his method of choice: singing along with Frank Sinatra.
Guests:
Tom Miller, editor of How I Learned English
Rep. Jose Serrano (D-NY), Congressman from New York; his essay "Learning English by the Sinatra Method" appears in How I Learned English
Ilan Stavans, author of On Borrowed Words: A Memoir of Language; his essay "Amerika, America" appears in How I Learned English
