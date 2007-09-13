Do Your Kids Need More of You, or Less?

One common worry for parents is whether they are paying too much, or too little, attention to their children. "Ask Amy" columnist Amy Dickinson gives advice on how parents can create the right balance in the relationship between parent and child.

Amy Dickinson, syndicated "Ask Amy" columnist for the Chicago Tribune

Laurence Steinberg, professor of psychology at Temple University and author of the book The Ten Basic Principles of Good Parenting

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.