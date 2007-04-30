Does Tenet Paint True Picture of Post Sept. 11?
In his book, At the Center of the Storm: My Years at the CIA, former CIA director George Tenet defends himself and his agency against criticism stemming from the Sept. 11 attacks and flawed pre-war intelligence. Guests look at Tenet's claims and the counter claims.
Jonathan Landay, national security and intelligence correspondent, McClatchy
Michael Scheuer, founding head of the CIA's bin Laden unit; author of Imperial Hubris and Through Our Enemies' Eyes
John Brennan, former deputy executive director of the CIA; chief of staff to George Tenet; CIA station chief in the Middle East
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.