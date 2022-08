For Rain Pryor, being the daughter of comedian Richard Pryor, wasn't always one long laughfest. Her father's use of drugs and alcohol resulted in savage dark moods of anger and abuse directed toward his children and women.

Rain Pryor has written about both the happy and difficult times in her relationship with her father in Jokes My Father Never Taught Me.

