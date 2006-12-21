Cooking Up Some Weekend Wonders

Recipes for weekend enjoyment.

Take milk and alcohol. Mix. Voila: Milk punch, a New Orleans classic that's finding a wider audience!

Take out the blue food coloring and paint your tongue. It's one of the cool science experiments from the new book Exploratopia.

Take a look at the new title for J.K. Rowlings' Book 7: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. We'll help you decipher what it could mean.

Take in a romance and scenery in The Painted Veil, a made-in-China movie that remakes a Garbo classic.

Take your pajamas to the museum, where you can spend the night just like in the movies. Just take care not to wake the dinos.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.