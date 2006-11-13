Can the Iraq Study Group Find a Solution?

The Iraq Study Group, a bipartisan panel brainstorming options and solutions for the U.S.-led occupation, is expected to deliver its recommendations on options to President Bush later this year.

Larry Diamond, a member of the Iraq Study Group and author of Squandered Victory: The American Occupation and the Bungled Effort to Bring Democracy to Iraq, talks with Madeleine Brand about some of the group's anticipated conclusions.

