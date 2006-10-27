'Mountain Man Dance Moves': Lists for Laughs

McSweeney's, the publishing enterprise behind several humor journals, has a new book out -- a collection of its often absurd "lists" that readers send in to McSweeney's Web site.

McSweeney's has published several irreverent humor journals, but this is a first for the wildly popular "Lists" section of McSweeneys.net.

Part of the appeal of the lists section is its Zen-like simplicity. A big part of the humor is the actual titles of the lists themselves.

And for some reason, unicorns have a recurring role in McSweeney's lists.

Editor John Warner talks with Madeleine Brand about the new collection, Mountain Man Dance Moves: The McSweeney's Book of Lists.

