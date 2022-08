New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman just returned from a trip to Israel, Jordan and Syria. He talks with us about the war between Israel and Hezbollah, and where Syria fits in. "Syria is really at the center of so much of what's going on right now," Friedman says. Friedman's most recent book is The World Is Flat: A Brief History of the 21st Century.

